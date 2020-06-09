Pillion rider dies in accident

Hassan

09 June 2020 18:36 IST

A pillion rider died after the motorcycle he was on was hit by a truck near Ballenahalli on Salagame-Halebidu Road in Hassan taluk on Monday afternoon. The police identified the deceased as Mahesh, 35, of Ningegowdana Koplu in Hassan taluk. He had gone to Ramadevara Halla for a wedding with his friend Prashanth. He met with the accident while returning to his village.

Prashanth also suffered injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to a hospital in Hassan. Mahesh’s father Gidde Gowda filed a complaint with the Hassan Rural Police.

