Karnataka

Pilgrims returning from Tamil Nadu advised home quarantine

A health worker checks the temperature of pilgrims who arrived in Shivamogga after a visit to the Om Shakti temple in Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu, on January 5, 2022.  

Shivamogga district administration has instructed a group of pilgrims who returned from Tamil Nadu on January 5 morning to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

The pilgrims arrived in Shivamogga by KSRTC buses.

District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihallli informed mediapersons that 25 buses carrying pilgrims reached Shivamogga around 6.15 a.m. Staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department screened the passengers for symptoms of Covid-19 infection and advised home quarantine.

Hundreds of people visited the Om Shakti temple at Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu. They began their journey on December 31.


