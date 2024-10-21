ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrims rescued after stream starts overflowing in Haveri district

Published - October 21, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officers rescued around 30 Warkaris who were stuck in a math in Baradur village of Haveri district on Monday.

A group of Warkaris who were walking to Pandharpur from Totadayallapur stayed for the night in the math outside Baradur village.

However, a stream flowing near the village began overflowing at night. They could not escape. One of them called his friends to inform him of their plight.

Later, they called the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel who rescued them using a lifeboat.

The Warkaris said that they will continue their pilgrimage on Tuesday.

