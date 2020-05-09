PIL plea seeks supply of coffee, tea to essential service personnel

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking directions to open a hotel in every ward of the municipal area to supply tea and coffee in the morning and evening to government employees engaged in essential services across the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by the BBMP Officers and Employees’ Welfare Association.

If it is not possible to open a hotel per ward to supply coffee and tea, as a “stress buster” for those engaged in essential services, the petitioner said the government would have to make arrangements to supply tea and coffee to them.

Media reports

In another petition seeking directions to the competent authorities to initiate action against print, electronic and digital media allegedly carrying “misleading information” on COVID-19, particularly regarding the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi. In its petition, Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath, Bengaluru, stated that its complaint, filed on April 23, has not been considered by the authorities under the Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act and the Disaster Management Act.

Compensation

Meanwhile, another Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Suraj Govindaraj ordered issue of notice to the State and Union governments on a PIL petition seeking direction to the governments and media houses to pay ₹50 lakh each as compensation if a mediaperson/newspaper agent dies of COVID-19.

Petitioner Jacob George said he had filed representations with the governments to provide compensation to mediapersons and newspaper agents, who are part of essential services, on the lines of health workers.

The Bench orally made it clear to the counsel that it was hearing the petition only with regard to the plea for consideration of representations, as payment of compensation was a policy decision of the government.