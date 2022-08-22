Pictorial remembrance of partition horrors at Sharnbasva University

Participants during the exhibition in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The horrors of the partition of India and Pakistan were presented in a pictorial format at the Sharnbasva University. Godutai Women’s Engineering College students explained about the horrors through pictures in the newspapers.

Presidential Sena Medal awardee Subedar Shantayya Swamy went around the exhibition with Subedar Major Phool Chand Sharma of the 32 Karnataka Batallian, NCC, Kalaburagi.

Later, addressing the students, Mr. Swamy recalled his exploits as the leader of the commando group which ambushed a team of Pakistan soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and asked the students to come forward to join the Armed Forces for a bright future and also get a chance to serve the nation.

He said even during his school days, he was enamoured by the exploits of the Armed Forces and had joined the NCC when he was in school and with those NCC certificates he joined the Madras Regiment in 1961.

“With just 50 paise in my pocket, I travelled to Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh to join the Armed Forces. After his six months training at Madras Regiment in Wellington at Ootacamund (Udhagamandalam), I was posted at the Indo-China Border. After my participation in the Indo-China War in 1961, I was transferred to several other forward areas and participated in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Pakistan 1971 war in which Bangladesh was created,” Mr. Swamy said.