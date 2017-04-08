Picky when it comes to fodder

In the time of drought, the bovine wants what the bovine wants. The varying fodder preferences of cattle in different parts of the district have officials going the extra mile to ensure their procurement.

For example, the cattle in Alnavar area of Dharwad taluk have a taste for paddy grass, while in the three other hoblis of Dharwad taluk, the preference is for fodder of jowar stalks, say officials. Interestingly, the cattle don’t like the hybrid jowar stalks and hardly eat it when offered. Similar is the bovine treatment when it comes to the fodder of maize stalks.

In fact, in a few areas of Dharwad district, farmers complained to a ministerial team led by R.V. Deshpande when it visited for assessment of drought relief works. One of the officials said maize stalks have less moisture and sugar, and thus are not liked by cattle.

The district administration has already made arrangements for supplying white jowar stalks from Vijayapura, Koppal and adjoining areas. More than 8,300 tonnes of fodder has been distributed in the district so far.