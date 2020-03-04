Physics question paper leaked

Vijayapura

A physics question paper allegedly got leaked at Shanteshwara College in Indi taluk on Wednesday. The paper was found to be circulating on social media after going viral.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that according to the norms, any question paper which comes into the public domain after the commencement of exam is not considered as a leak. While sources said that the paper got ‘leaked’ just after the start of the exam, other sources said the paper came into public domain after about an hour of the commencement of the exam.

“Since the matter has become serious, we will be conducting an investigation and take appropriate action,” Mr. Patil said.

When mediapersons contacted the college administration they said that according their information some unknown person jumped the wall and clicked a photo of the question paper. The student whose question paper got clicked said that he does not know anything about the person who clicked the picture. He said that the unknown person forced him to show the paper and clicked the picture within seconds before climbing back the wall.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal visited the college for inquiry. He was meeting the college staff and student to get more information.