Physics professor of Angadi college receives VTU research grant

Vijay K. Kulkarni, head of the department of physics in Angadi institute of technology has won a VTU research grant for his work on nanotechnology.

His proposal — “Development of Highly Sensitive Fibre Granting Sensors & their applications based on Green Nanotechnology” won a ₹6.5 lakh grant from VTU.

AITM management felicitated the professor for this grant and presented him with Suresh Angadi Research Support Grants award. This was instituted by Suresh Angadi, former union minister, to promote research in Suresh Angadi Education Foundation.

The award was given on the birth anniversary of Suresh Angadi on June 1. Mangala Angadi, MP and Chairperson, SAEF, Spoorti Angadi Patil, and Shradha Angadi Shettar, Directors, Raju Joshi, Administrator, and Anand Deshpande, Principal and others were present.