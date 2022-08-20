Physicians hold conference in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 20, 2022 20:29 IST

Common people see god in doctors and the doctors’ fraternity must work towards retaining the trust, said Dr. C.N. Manjunath, cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science, in Hassan on Friday. He spoke after inaugurating the 39th conference of the Karnataka Chapter of the Association of Physicians of India at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Manjunath said there had been a shortage of expert doctors in the State. It would not be sufficient if only medical colleges offered quality services. Every individual should have access to necessary treatment. He stressed on the need for more medical colleges.

He also expressed concern over increasing cases of assault on medical professionals. About 60% of people in the profession are women. The government should take steps to ensure their safety, he said. He also felt the need for clinics to check heart-related diseases regularly in rural areas so that incidents of heart attacks could be brought down.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Karnataka chapter president Dr. H.K. Rajashekhar, organizing committee president Dr. K. Nagesh and others were present. Many physicians from different parts of the state attended the two-day event.

