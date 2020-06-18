Physically challengedwoman sits on dharna

A physically challenged woman sat on a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Thursday, against what she said unilateral termination of her contractual services from the Revenue Department.

Saleema T. has been working as an assistant data entry operator in the Ramdur Tahsildar’s office since October 2019. The contracting company paid her half the wages and terminated her services without notice during the COVID-19 lockdown. She has earned only around ₹ 2,000 per month, while the contract said that she would get ₹ 5,000 per month.

Saleema told her story tearfully to anyone who cared to listen during her dharna. Later, she submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and demanded that the authorities concerned get her reinstated and also ensure that her arrears are paid.

She met Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli and urged him to help her out. She also told journalists that the Deputy Commissioner did not give her any concrete assurances.