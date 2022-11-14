Physical education teacher of State-run residential school arrested in connection with PSI recruitment scam

November 14, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka police has, on Monday, arrested Shankrappa Basappa Hanamagonda (32), a physical education teacher at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential School, Karadal, in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in connection with the irregularities in the examinations conducted for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs).

As per the sources in CID, which was investigating the PSI recruitment scam, the teacher was charged with disclosing the answers to the candidates in Tumakuru examination centre using bluetooth device. A team of CID sleuths headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankaragowda Patil nabbed the accused with the assistance of Chittapur police and handed over the him to its counterpart in Tumakur for further interrogation.

Upon sensing the CID hunt for him, the accused teacher was absconding for the last one and a half months. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the CID sleuths raided his hideout and took him to custody.

The teacher was said to be the close associate of R.D. Patil, the kingpin of the PSI recruitment scam, and was assigned with the task of searching for the candidates who wanted to clear the exam through an illegal route and get appointed as a PSI.

As per the sources in CID, the teacher had disclosed the answers to Sreeshaila Biradar, a candidate from Sindagi in Vijayapura district who had written the PSI recruitment exam in Tumakuru centre.

The accused is a native of Kuranalli in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district and appointed as a physical teacher in 2017. The CID suspected him of carrying out similar irregularities and getting any amount between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh from the PSI recruitment candidate.