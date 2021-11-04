Physical classes for LKG and UKG from November 8 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

04 November 2021 19:03 IST

Anganwadis too would resume services

Physical classes for LKG and UKG students will begin across Karnataka from November 8 in all taluks where the rate of COVID-19 infection is below 2%.

In an order issued on November 4, the Department of Public Instruction said that classes will be conducted for half the day. In an earlier order, the department had announced starting of anganwadis from November 8.

Classes from 1 to 10, besides colleges, had been opened in Karnataka in a phased manner.