Physical classes for LKG and UKG from November 8 in Karnataka

A file photo of an LKG-UKG classroom being spruced up, at Government Primary School at K. Hoskote in Alur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 04 November 2021 19:03 IST
Updated: 04 November 2021 19:08 IST

Anganwadis too would resume services

Physical classes for LKG and UKG students will begin across Karnataka from November 8 in all taluks where the rate of COVID-19 infection is below 2%.

In an order issued on November 4, the Department of Public Instruction said that classes will be conducted for half the day. In an earlier order, the department had announced starting of anganwadis from November 8.

Classes from 1 to 10, besides colleges, had been opened in Karnataka in a phased manner.

