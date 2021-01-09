Physical classes for intermediate semesters after Sankranti

A file photo of a class under way for final year students in a Bengaluru college

Bengaluru

09 January 2021

Date to be fixed soon; VCs told to submit report

With attendance in final year degree colleges picking up over the past few weeks, the State government has decided to resume on-campus classes for first year postgraduate, and first and second year undergraduate courses after Sankranti. However, the date when students can report back to college is yet to be fixed.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister, said it would be decided shortly.

Vice-Chancellors have been asked to submit a report on this.

The Minister decided to resume on-campus classes on Friday after convening a videoconference with all the Vice-Chancellors of government and private universities as well as senior officials of several departments. He said he would meet with the Transport Department to ensure student bus pass facilities, and also with the Social Welfare Department about reopening hostels for first and second year students.

Offline classes for final year students began on November 17, but it is only in recent weeks that attendance has picked up. “By taking this success into account, it has been decided to open the remaining classes also. All measures will be taken as per the University Grants Commission and COVID-19 guidelines,” Dr. Narayan said.

Around 40-65% of final year degree college students are reporting to campus for class. Around 10-15 % of students in intermediate semesters are taking online classes, but students visit the college to get their doubts clarified from their lecturers.

VCs for pen and paper test

During the meeting, there was a discussion on the feasibility of online examinations, but most of the Vice-Chancellors, including that of Visvesvaraya Technological University, favoured the traditional pen and paper mode of examination.