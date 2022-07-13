Physical aids, assisted-living devices to be distributed

Camps will be held to identify beneficiaries for the Central Government scheme for distribution of physical aids and assisted-living devices for the specially-abled and senior citizens.

In Mysuru district the camps will be held in H.D. Kote, Sargur, T.Narsipur and Nanjangud. Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad, who released the brochure pertaining to the programme on Wednesday, said that it was being implemented in 346 constituencies.

In H.D.Kote, the camp wll be held on July 25 at the Government Boys Higher Primary School near the bus stand from 9.30 a.m. At Sargur the camp will be held in the Government Girls Higher Primary School on July 26; at Government Boys Higher Primary School in T.Narsipur on July 27; and at Nagamma School, Gurubhavan premises, Nanjangud on July 28, according to the authorities.

Those attending the camp should furnish income certificate, Aadhaar card, latest passport-sized photograph and a certificate testifying to their disability. As many as 32 devices have been listed for distribution and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation was involved in the project. For details call 0821-2490111.

District in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and others were present.