Photoshoot tragedy: Case booked against coracle operator for negligence

After a young couple from Mysuru met a watery grave at Mudukuthore near Talakad in the district during a pre-wedding photoshoot on Monday, the Mysuru District Police, which is investigating the case, has decided to write to the Irrigation Department to take a serious view of the tragedy and take measures that stop people from endangering their lives.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Rhyshanth told reporters that a case has been booked against the operator of the coracle that capsized killing the couple, Shashikala (20) and Chandrashekar (30), who were on a pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their wedding on November 22, for negligence.

The coraclecapsized around 1 p.m., and the couple drowned while the coracle operator swam to safety. In total, six people, including the couple, were engaged in the shoot.

The SP said an inquiry into the case is on to find out who gave permission for the shoot and also using the coracle without safety precautions such as life jackets. The couple lost balance in the midst of the river when they were being filmed from the riverbank by the photographer and the coracle overturned.