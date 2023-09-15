Photos of ABVP posters on dustbins at Central University in Kalaburagi lead to protests

September 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Tension prevailed for some time on the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) campus at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Friday after posters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) having Swami Vivekananda’s image was found on the dustbins in some of the hostel buildings in the University campus.

As per sources in the university, two days ago, a student from Department of Geography at CUK, Adarsh, removed the ABVP posters pasted on the walls of the hostel building on the university campus and stuck them on the dustbins. Taking a photo of the same, he posted the same on social media with a caption ‘Knowing Your Place’. This sparked clashes between the two groups on Thursday night. Sources in the university requesting anonymity said that a group of students thrashed the student identified as Adarsh last night.

The alleged student was suspended after a group of students belonging to ABVP staged a protest in front of the campus building and raised slogans against those responsible for insulting the Swami Vivekananda by posting his picture on the dustbins and circulating it on the social media.

Meanwhile, the group of students also staged demonstrations outside the administrative building demanding the Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan to withdraw the suspension order of Adarsh.

The agitating students from both the groups gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor, preventing him from getting into his vehicle. Later, Mr. Satyanarayan was forced to walk and reach his residence at the Vice-Chancellor Quarters block.

