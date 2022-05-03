Photos by Tumari man on display at PMs’ Museum in New Delhi

Photos taken by Sridhara Tumari of Sagar in Shivamogga district during former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar’s Bharat Yatra are on display at the Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sridhara Tumari

Sridhara Tumari, photographer residing at Tumari in Sagar taluk. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Prime Ministers’ Museum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 14, includes 15 photographs clicked by Sridhara Tumari, a well-known photographer and resident of Tumari in Sagar taluk of Shviamogga. The photographs that he took during former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar’s Bharat Yatra have decorated the walls of the museum located on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus in the capital.

A few months ago, Sridhara Tumari, 65, received a call from the Prime Minister’s office requesting his photographs for the museum. Of the 65 photos taken during Chandrashekhar’s Bharat Yatra in 1983, the museum has exhibited 15. “I have posted the black and white photos of the Bharat Yatra on my website. The website has received a good response. The PMO contacted me for the photographs for the wall dedicated to Chandrashekhar. I happily agreed and sent the photos. I was one among those invited for the inauguration of the museum,” said Mr. Tumari.

The museum has been built to pay tribute to all Prime Ministers by displaying rare photos that depict their contribution to the development of the nation over 75 years.

Mr. Tumari, who was active in politics in the 1970s and 80s, had participated in the anti-emergency movement and was imprisoned. He identified with the Janata Party. During Chandrashekhar’s padayatra, Mr. Tumari spent a few days with him.

“It was a memorable experience for me. I joined the yatra at Davangere, Harihar and a few other places in Karnataka. I have arranged photos showcasing Chandrashekhar’s daily routine during the yatra on my website. The same has been recreated with only 15 photos for the museum,” he said.

His photos displayed at the museum caught the attention of the Prime Minister. Mr. Modi in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech on the museum referred to Chandrashekhar’s 4,260 km-long Bharat Yatra.

Mr. Tumari stays at Tumari, an island on the backwaters of Sharavathi, Sagar taluk, looking after his farm. He picked up photography as a hobby when he was a student. He exhibited his photographs at many forums, including the international youth festival held in Moscow.