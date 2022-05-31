Karnataka

Photos | Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka

1/7

Candidates of BJP, Congress and JD(S) file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka

Other Slideshows

Photos | Candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka
Photos | CM steps out to check rain damage in Bengaluru
Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru
Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event
In Frames | Mind over Mekedatu
Images from Chitra Santhe 2022 in Bengaluru
U.R. Anantha Murthy (1932-2014)
In pictures: How to make your own mask
Air tragedy in Mangalore

Printable version | May 31, 2022 5:49:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/photos-bjp-congress-jds-rajya-sabha-candidates-from-karnataka/article65480019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY