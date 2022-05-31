Photos | Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka

BJP candidate actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and his wife Parimala pose for a pic with Vidhana Soudha staff, after filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K
Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and other BJP leaders accompanied BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K
BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with BJP candidate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accompanies BJP candidates Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh for filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K
Congress candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections Mansoor Ali Khan and Jairam Ramesh filed their nomination papers at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 30, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
The candidates were accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister H.D. Revanna arrive at Vidhana Soudha with with Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Kupendra Reddy to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR KPhoto: MURALI KUMAR K