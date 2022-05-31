Photos | Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka

1/7

BJP candidate actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and his wife Parimala pose for a pic with Vidhana Soudha staff, after filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and other BJP leaders accompanied BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with BJP candidate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accompanies BJP candidates Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh for filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Congress candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections Mansoor Ali Khan and Jairam Ramesh filed their nomination papers at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 30, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The candidates were accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K Photo: MURALI KUMAR K