Photojournalist T.L. Prabhakar passes away

Special News Photographer of The Hindu T.L. Prabhakar (retd) died here on Saturday. He was 79. Mr. Prabhakar leaves behind his wife Malathi, a son, and two daughters.

He was a recipient of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award, Karnataka Patrika Academy Award, and Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Award. He joined The Hindu in 1985 and retired in 2004.