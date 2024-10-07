Photography of wildlife as part of Shivamogga Dasara

The wildlife photographers of Tirthahalli taluk have exhibited photos that capture diverse fauna of the locality at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga as part of Dasara celebrations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa and Shivamogga City Corporation commissioner Kavitha Yogappanavar, they appreciated the efforts of the wildlife photographers in capturing the biodiversity and activities they conduct to spread awareness about conserving the environment.

Mandagadde Nataraj, Pradeep Kunibylu, and Vinayaka Gujjar, formed Jeeva Vaividhya Balaga, a biodiversity forum, named after writer K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi, who is also a native of Tirthahalli, about eight years ago. Since then, they have spent hundreds of days capturing wildlife and biodiversity, specific to the taluk, located in the foothills of Western Ghats.

“We have captured rare pictures of several species. Not only large animals, we are concentrating on insects that play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Our forum got an opportunity to exhibit some of our photos in Dasara celebrations. We hope that our efforts influence the public, particularly schoolchildren, to conserve our nature and protect biodiversity,” said Mr. Nataraj.

The photos exhibited at the show include stills of tigers, elephants, birds, snakes, and insects. The photographers have also named the wild animals along with the photos.