Photographic society launched

Lensmen of Mudigere taluk formed a photographic society and named it after writer and photographer Poornachandra Tejaswi. They will launch by capturing the devastation caused by the heavy rains at Malemane, a village in Mudigere taluk, on Saturday.

The society will be inaugurated by artist K.T. Shivaprasad at K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust at Kottigehara at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Around 10 photographers and artists will visit Malemane and capture the scene here on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The society has also planned an exhibition of photos and paintings at Kottigehara on Sunday.

Photographer Krishna Mohan will be part of the team visiting the village.

“Tejaswi influenced many people to take up writing, photography, painting and other creative arts in and around Mudigere. A few who have taken up photography as a hobby have come together to form this society,” said Ivan D’Silva, one among the founders of the society.

The programe was jointly organised by K.P.Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust and K.P.Poornachandra Photographic Society.

