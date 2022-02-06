Photographer D.C. Nagesh passes away

Bengaluru

06 February 2022 03:16 IST

Photo-journalist D.C. Nagesh, who specialised in Kannada films, passed away here on Saturday. He was ailing for sometime. Mr. Nagesh, who was 66, is survived by wife and a daughter.

Mr. Nagesh had been active since the early 1980s. He was in charge of the photo exhibition showcasing the work of guests of Belli Hejje programme which saw several stalwarts of the Kannada film industry interact with the audience. He was also known for the profiles of film personalities that he shot during his career.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy mourned the death of Mr. Nagesh. They said Mr. Nagesh’s death was a loss to the Kannada cinema and the media world.