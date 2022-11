November 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

A 2-day photo exhibition will be inaugurated in Kollegal on Friday to highlight the development works taken by the government since 2014 to mark 75 th year of Indian Independence. A publicity campaign and drive to draw people’s attention of the programme was flagged of on Thursday. The expo will be held at JSS College in the town and is also being organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the photo expo will also showcase tribal development works initiated by the government.