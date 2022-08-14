Photo expo in Mysuru highlights horrors of partition

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 14, 2022 18:29 IST

An exhibition to mark ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was organised by the Mysuru division of South Western Railway here on Sunday.

The exhibition was held on the city railway station premises and evoked a good response. The authorities said the event was organised to highlight the horrors of partition and was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had declared during his Independence Day speech last year that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. 

The exhibition was an effort to bring to light the agony and pain of millions of people who were displaced. The authorities said even after 75 years, the scars of partition are still fresh and it is a reminder to the country that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century and had claimed the lives of many.

The exhibition was inaugurated by freedom fighter C.R. Ranga Shetty, 97, and senior officials, including Additional DRMs A. Devasahyam and E. Vijay, were present.

Mr. Ranga Shetty recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the people for decades before freedom was achieved and the kind of resistance and the banner of revolt raised by the people.

Featured in the expo were photographs of those days along with  newspaper clippings describing the plight of the people who were fleeing for safety.

