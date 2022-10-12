Photo expo-cum-seminar inaugurated     

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 12, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo exhibition at the Maharaja’s Government PU College Grounds. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo exhibition-cum seminar on PM Mission 2047, achievements of eight years of the government and India’s 75 years of Independence was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar at the Maharaja’s Government PU College Grounds here on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the Central Bureau of Communications, Department of Information and Publicity, District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha highlighted a few initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected for the first time in 2014 and said that the vision for Karnataka 2025 is to clear the legacy waste of 108 lakh tonnes of accumulated garbage.  MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO Poornima and others were present. The expo will be open till October 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app