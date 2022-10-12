Photo expo-cum-seminar inaugurated     

The photo exhibition at the Maharaja’s Government PU College Grounds. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A photo exhibition-cum seminar on PM Mission 2047, achievements of eight years of the government and India’s 75 years of Independence was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar at the Maharaja’s Government PU College Grounds here on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the Central Bureau of Communications, Department of Information and Publicity, District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha highlighted a few initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected for the first time in 2014 and said that the vision for Karnataka 2025 is to clear the legacy waste of 108 lakh tonnes of accumulated garbage. MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO Poornima and others were present. The expo will be open till October 18.