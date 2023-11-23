Photo expo at WCFA

November 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Wadiyar Centre For Architecture (WCFA) in the city will hold a photo exhibition titled In True Colours featuring photographs of Ashvini Ranjan, an entrepreneur and social activist involved in promoting children’s education through Pratham Mysuru.

The two-day photo exhibition will be held on November 25 and 26 at WCFA premises on Krishnaraja Boulevard.

Mr. Ashvini Ranjan said about the images that will be displayed to point out that the photographs one will see tell the stories of people who live simple and honest lives, engaged with struggles of daily existence. “In the process, they also portray their true self. Though we see them everyday they remain unseen and it is in such lives one sees true colours,” he said about the expo.

It will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on November 25 followed by an exchange of viewers impressions.

