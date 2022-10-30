Photo exhibitions in rly. stations to mark Rashtriya Ekta Divas

South Western Railway, Hubballi Division, has launched photo exhibitions titled Sardar Patel-The Architect of Unification to mark Rashtriya Ekta Divas being celebrated as part of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Every year, October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

The photo exhibitions have been launched at SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vasco Da Gama, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Hosapete and Ballari railway stations in the Hubballi Division.

The exhibitions intend to reflect the strength of unity and integrity of India which was mentioned as one of the Panch Prans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2022, said a release.