Photo exhibition to depict Mysuru of yore

This year’s winter festival will feature a photo exhibition on the palace premises depicting the Mysuru of yesteryear.

The Palace Board Deputy Director Subramanya said there will be black-and-white photographs of the maharajas, Dasara, and visit of eminent personalities to the city that are of historical importance. These photographs will be procured from the palace archives and displayed during the festival. Some of the photographs will also depict the important public places and buildings of Mysuru and their surroundings as it existed in the 1940s and 1950s.

Bird festival

As part of the winter festival, the Mysuru Bird Festival 2019 will be held on December 28 and 29 and those interested will be taken around important water bodies that include Kamanahundi Kere, Rayana Kere, Varakodu forests and Giribetta Kere, Hebbal Lake and Thippayanakere. However, the programme will be restricted to 100 members and only the first 100 entrants who register can participate in it. It also entails a registration fee of ₹300. For details visit www.mysorezoo.info/birdfestival.

A cake festival will be held at Rajendra Kalamandira from December 27 to 29 while para motoring will be held daily from December 24 to 31 at the Maharaja’s College Grounds.