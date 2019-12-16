Photo exhibition showcases State government’s achievements

A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of the State government and its rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas attracted people at the main bus stand here on Monday. The event, which was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, was inaugurated by Ballari City MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy.

The exhibition mainly focussed on the State government initiatives for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region — the programmes for fighting malnutrition, opening of a branch office in Kalaburagi for the effective implementation of Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, establishment of a Bench of the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal in Kalaburagi, among others.

The exhibition also shed light on the initiatives that included the State government’s contribution of ₹ 4,000 to Union government’s ₹ 6,000 for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, the increase of green fodder purchase assistance from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,000, allocation of ₹ 30,455 crore to SCP/TSP meant for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, construction of 207 anganwadis and repair of 1,000 anganwadis at a cost of ₹ 10 crore, the disbursement of ₹ 5,000 in three instalments to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, approval of free medical treatment to 1,29,305 beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme, distribution of 23 lakh health cards under the scheme, the increase of honorarium to ASHAs and the establishment of nutrition centres at 49 taluk hospitals.

Speaking to media representatives after the inauguration of the exhibition, Mr. Reddy said that development activities had gathered momentum after B.S. Yediyurappa assumed power as Chief Minister of the State.

“Our government’s only motive is development. It achieved one year’s development in just 100 days. The photo exhibition speaks volumes about the constructive development initiatives of the government,” he said.

Asked about the controversy surrounding the formation of new Vijayanagar district by carving out six taluks from Ballari district, Mr. Reddy said that he would convince Anand Singh, MLA from Hosapete, of the need to give up his demand for bifurcation of Ballari.