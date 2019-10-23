Photo exhibition on life of Gandhi begins

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli inaugurated an exhibition of pictures on the life of Mahatma Gandhi at a special pavilion at the Central Bus Stand in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He said that the Department of Information had put up the exhibition to create awareness among the youth about Gandhi and his contribution to the freedom struggle and his social movements.

Among the pictures are images of Gandhi with the charkha at his house, and on his tours. Pictures of the houses at Seva Gram are also included. There are pictures of him serving the earthquake-hit people in Bihar, Sarvodaya programmes in the then Madras, treatment of lepers and the sick. His train journeys, visits of Ravindranath Tagore, Deenbandhu Charles Freer Andrews, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and his life with Kasturba. Another set of photos shows Gandhi’s visit to the then Belagaum to speak as president of the Congress conference near the Veera Soudha.

His visits to Khadi centres and other places in the State, his campaign for the Khadi Gandhi topi, fasting at Rajkot, rallies in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), tour of Naukhali and others are displayed.

There is a life-size statue of the Mahatma and a huge model of the charkha installed at the exhibition. It is open till Wednesday evening.

Senior Assistant Director of Information Gurunath Kadbur, officers Ananth Pappu and M.L. Jamadar and others were present.