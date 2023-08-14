ADVERTISEMENT

Photo exhibition on horrors of Partition brings to light sufferings of people

August 14, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the event was organised at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station 

The Hindu Bureau

Freedom fighter Ningayya Danayya Shisambrimath having a look at photographs after inaugurating the photo exhibition on Partition held at the railway station in Hubballi on Monday. General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore and Member of Legislative Assembly M.R. Patil are seen. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a photography exhibition was held at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station on Monday to bring to light the sufferings of Partition-affected people.

Freedom fighter Ningayya Danayya Shisambrimath inaugurated the photo exhibition in the presence of family members of freedom fighters Devendra Kumar Hakari and Jagannath Rao Kulkarni.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore felicitated the freedom fighter and the family members of freedom fighters.

MLAs M.R. Patil and Mahesh Tenginakai, Additional General Manager of SWR U. Subbarao, Divisional Railway Manager Harsh Khare, president of SWRWWO Ruchi Khare and several other senior railway officials were present.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were affected during the Partition of India.

It is aimed at highlighting the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

