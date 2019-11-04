Photo exhibition on Gandhi in Manipal from today

The Regional Outreach Bureau, Bengaluru, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in coordination with Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, is organising a five-day digital photo exhibition on the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi in commemoration of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations, from Monday.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, G. Thukaram Gowda, Field Publicity Officer, Field Outreach Bureau, Mangaluru, said that the digital photo exhibition would be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at KMC Greens in Manipal from Monday to Friday.

People will have an opportunity to get glimpses of the Mahatma at this exhibition. In addition to this, there will be performances by more than 10 cultural troupes in the evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all five days.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, will inaugurate the exhibition at 11 a.m. on Monday. M. Nagendra Swamy, Additional Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, Bengaluru, and H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, will participate in the inaugural function, Mr. Thukaram Gowda said.

Varadesh Hiregange, Director, GCPAS, was present.