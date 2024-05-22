GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Phones were tapped during BJP regime: DKS

‘Let Kumaraswamy name those who tipped him off on phone tapping’

Published - May 22, 2024 06:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: file photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP on the phone tapping issue, saying people were aware of such cases during the previous BJP government.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “Everyone knows what kind of phone tapping incidents took place during the rule of those who are accusing our government of phone tapping.”

Asked about former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that people working with Mr. Shivakumar had tipped him off on phone tapping, the KPCC president said Mr. Kumaraswamy was free to submit an affidavit with all the names.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Tuesday demanded that the issue of the alleged telephone tapping by the Congress government be handed over to the CBI. He also alleged that the police had informed him that telephones of Opposition leaders were being tapped.

Mr. Ashok referred to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations that telephones of about 40 persons close to him were being tapped. Mr. Ashok said Mr. Kumaraswamy may have made such allegations based on information from the police.

Replying to a query if any action would be taken against those Ministers who had not managed the Lok Sabha elections properly and ensured victory of the candidates, Mr. Shivakumar said he would not want to comment on the issue.

