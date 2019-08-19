Phone-tapping not a new charge: Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj, former Minister, said on Sunday that there was nothing new in the phone-tapping charges as the same had been made since the time late Ramakrishna Hegde was the Chief Minister of the State.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Madhwaraj said that it was possible that all CMs may have got phone-tapping done. It was the Intelligence Unit under the CM that did the phone-tapping. No political party had escaped these charges. It may have been done for political, administrative or security purposes, he said.

To a query, Mr. Madhwaraj said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had ordered the CBI probe on phone-tapping for political mileage. When Siddaramaiah was the CM, several cases were handed over to the CBI for probe. In fact, the highest number of cases was handed over to the CBI during Mr. Siddaraimaiah’s tenure. So far, there had been no results in these cases, he said. “Earlier the BJP had branded the CBI as ‘Congress Bureau of Investigation.’ Now the BJP has developed a lot of trust in the CBI. This is the difference between the Congress and the BJP,” Mr. Madhwaraj further added.