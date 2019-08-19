Phone-tapping: ‘Centre not behind decision on CBI probe’

Seeking to downplay the alleged phone-tapping by the previous dispensation led by his son H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday denied that the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership had directed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to hand over the episode to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi call Mr. Yediyurappa to Delhi and direct him to seek a CBI probe when he [Prime Minister] is so preoccupied with tackling serious national issues?” Mr. Gowda asked while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

‘Not wrong’

Referring to allegations that phone-tapping was a serious issue, Mr. Gowda pointed out that the Supreme Court had observed that it was not wrong to tap phones and that such an action could be taken up with respect to some issues.

Pointing out that phone-tapping allegations had been levelled even against Mr. Modi, Mr. Gowda said the BJP leader had chosen to ignore it.

Asking political parties to desist from overplaying such issues, he told them to focus on flood relief for now. He urged them to stop mudslinging when the State was facing floods. He said that as he had worked as the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, he knew how the Intelligence wing would function.

Mr. Gowda said he had observed statements of different leaders on the allegations of phone-tapping as well as the decision to order a CBI probe.

“I have seen Congress leader Siddaramaiah saying that he is ready for a probe. At the same time, he has also demanded a probe into ‘Operation Lotus’ of the BJP. Similarly, I have seen Mr. Yediyurappa admitting that it was his voice that figured in an audio clip related to ‘Operation Lotus’ and he subsequently retracted,” Mr. Gowda said, while hinting that any probe regarding phone-tapping may have to deal with related issues such as MLAs crossing over.