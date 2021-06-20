Phone tapping allegation: Police record statement of Aravind Bellad

Bengaluru

20 June 2021 23:44 IST

The special police team formed to probe the alleged phone tapping case of Aravind Bellad, MLA, recorded his statement as part of initiating probe on Saturday.

The police recorded the statement and analysed his mobile phone and the number from where he received the call from a person claiming to be Yuvraj Swamy, who is facing charges of cheating several people, including a retired High Court judge, promising political posting. Yuvraj Swamy was arrested by the CCB sometime ago and is currently lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. Bellad, 51, representing Hubli Dharwad West Assembly constituency, had complained to the Speaker and the State police chief suspecting that his phone was being tapped.

Bellad alleged that attempts were being made to fix him in controversy and had claimed that “unknown hands” were trying to target him. He had said that a person who is in judicial custody had made a call to him.