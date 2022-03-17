Phone-in programme on facing exams

The JSS Community Radio has organised a phone-in programme for the benefit of students appearing for their final examinations.

It will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Friday and can be heard on JSS Radio 91.2 FM and by downloading the JSS Radio app from the Google Playstore.

The phone-in is also meant for student appearing for the forthcoming SSLC, PUC and other entrance examinations.. R.A.Chetan Ram, soft skills trainer and Dean and Managing Trustee of Parivartana School, will address the students and answer their questions besides giving tips on facing the examinations. For queries and questions call 8296725912, 0821-2546563.