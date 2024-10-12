ADVERTISEMENT

Philanthropist felicitated in Hubballi

Published - October 12, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Park Residents’ Association members felicitating philanthropist V.S.V. Prasad, in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Naveen Park Residents’ Association in Keshwapur in Hubballi conducted their Annual General Body Meeting on Friday. They felicitated philanthropist Ch. V.S.V. Prasad, president of the association, who was recently conferred the Doctorate from Karnataka University, Dharwad, for his exceptional services to society.

Vinayak Akalwad praised Dr. Prasad’s charitable activities. He said that he had helped countless families with his generous donations and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govind Joshi spoke of his selfless services. “Dr. Prasad is compassionate and kind’hearted that he never lets down anyone who is in need,” he said.

Vasant Horatti said the personality and achievements of Dr. Prasad inspired others, especially the youth.

Dr. Prasad thanked the association and sought their continued cooperation in charitable activities. Residents like Aravind Kalaburgi, K Ramana Murthy, N R Habib, Mahantesh Kumatagi, Rajput, Charantimath and others were present.

