Philanthropist felicitated in Hubballi

Members of the Naveen Park Residents’ Association in Keshwapur in Hubballi conducted their Annual General Body Meeting on Friday. They felicitated philanthropist Ch. V.S.V. Prasad, president of the association, who was recently conferred the Doctorate from Karnataka University, Dharwad, for his exceptional services to society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayak Akalwad praised Dr. Prasad’s charitable activities. He said that he had helped countless families with his generous donations and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govind Joshi spoke of his selfless services. “Dr. Prasad is compassionate and kind’hearted that he never lets down anyone who is in need,” he said.

Vasant Horatti said the personality and achievements of Dr. Prasad inspired others, especially the youth.

Dr. Prasad thanked the association and sought their continued cooperation in charitable activities. Residents like Aravind Kalaburgi, K Ramana Murthy, N R Habib, Mahantesh Kumatagi, Rajput, Charantimath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.