PHCs to be upgraded as Smart Clinics

The primary health centres (PHCs) in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will be upgraded as ‘Smart Clinics’. Several other digital interventions, including online consultations and setting up e-clinics, have been planned. These initiatives are branded as ‘BBMP Healthcare’.

After chairing a review meeting in the BBMP on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said 65 new PHCs would be opened in wards with no public clinics. “If there are no BBMP buildings, these clinics can be started on rented premises,” he said and added that funds for all digital activities would come from CSR.

He also directed the health officials of the BBMP to collate all health scheme-related data onto a single digital platform. He said a startup had come forward to provide the required technology for the same.

After collating patient information from all BBMP hospitals, a unified dashboard will be created, which will provide complete data of patients. This, he said, would enable medical professionals to decide on the line of treatment.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan claimed that even data from private hospitals can be linked to the dashboard, which would in times of spread of an epidemic or even a pandemic like COVID-19.

To make quality healthcare accessible to all, five centralised health centres will be set up. Specialists will be available for online consultations at the e-clinics to be set up in BBMP PHCs.

City Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and senior officials were present.