Karnataka

PHCs to be upgraded as Smart Clinics

The primary health centres (PHCs) in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will be upgraded as ‘Smart Clinics’. Several other digital interventions, including online consultations and setting up e-clinics, have been planned. These initiatives are branded as ‘BBMP Healthcare’.

After chairing a review meeting in the BBMP on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said 65 new PHCs would be opened in wards with no public clinics. “If there are no BBMP buildings, these clinics can be started on rented premises,” he said and added that funds for all digital activities would come from CSR.

He also directed the health officials of the BBMP to collate all health scheme-related data onto a single digital platform. He said a startup had come forward to provide the required technology for the same.

After collating patient information from all BBMP hospitals, a unified dashboard will be created, which will provide complete data of patients. This, he said, would enable medical professionals to decide on the line of treatment.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan claimed that even data from private hospitals can be linked to the dashboard, which would in times of spread of an epidemic or even a pandemic like COVID-19.

To make quality healthcare accessible to all, five centralised health centres will be set up. Specialists will be available for online consultations at the e-clinics to be set up in BBMP PHCs.

City Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and senior officials were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:22:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/phcs-to-be-upgraded-as-smart-clinics/article31726209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY