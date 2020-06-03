Karnataka

Phased reopening of schools from July 1 proposed

Admissions are scheduled to begin from June 8

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has proposed to start schools in a phased manner from July 1. However, a final decision will be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders.

It has proposed that classes four to seven will commence from July 1, while classes one to three and eight to 10 can resume on July 15. Pre-primary classes have been tentatively slated to start on July 20. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar at a meeting on Tuesday said that the opinion of parents will be collected between June 10 and June 12.

Many parents, however, had recently signed a petition that schools should not be reopened until there are no COVID-19 cases. “If a majority of parents do not agree with the dates proposed, they can suggest reopening dates they are comfortable with,” said K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:29:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/phased-reopening-of-schools-from-july-1-proposed/article31734797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY