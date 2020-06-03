Phased reopening of schools from July 1 proposed

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has proposed to start schools in a phased manner from July 1. However, a final decision will be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders.

It has proposed that classes four to seven will commence from July 1, while classes one to three and eight to 10 can resume on July 15. Pre-primary classes have been tentatively slated to start on July 20. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar at a meeting on Tuesday said that the opinion of parents will be collected between June 10 and June 12.

Many parents, however, had recently signed a petition that schools should not be reopened until there are no COVID-19 cases. “If a majority of parents do not agree with the dates proposed, they can suggest reopening dates they are comfortable with,” said K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction.