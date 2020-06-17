Pharmacy students to be promoted to next semester

Pharmacy students in colleges affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be permitted to attend the next semester without taking the examination. Arrangements will be made for them to write the exams after the COVID-19 situation eases.

S. Sachidananda, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS, said the university issued the order earlier this week bearing in mind the interest of the students. The order is likely to benefit 3,500 students across the State.

Fourth semester students, however, will have to appear for the examination as many of them have already been placed and are waiting to start work. All other students are permitted to move to the next academic year/semester, stated an order issued by the university. The order also stated that students need not travel to the State until further orders regarding reopening of colleges.

‘Postpone dental exams’

Following this development, dental students who have been attending online classes, too, are demanding that their exams - tentatively scheduled to be conducted next month - be postponed.

Students conducted an internal survey among 16,000 of their peers who are studying in colleges affiliated to the university.

A majority of the respondents - an overwhelming 97% - believed they are not able to prepare for the examination based on the online classes and study material provided by their colleges. Many students who are in their hometowns said they did not want to travel to Karnataka for the sexamination given the rise in the number of cases.

Dr. Sachidananda said that the university had announced the tentative dates. “We understand that students have had limited hands-on experience. But we have no other option as the number of patients particularly for dental professionals are very few. So even once practical classes resume, they will have little practical exposure. We understand the concerns of students but we have announced a tentative timetable. Students will have to appear for the examination next month,” he said.

A dental student, however, said that it was impossible for students to understand the concepts without any practical experience. “Without looking at patients oral cavity, we cannot imagine all that we are learning in the online classes. We want the university to promote us to the next year or postpone examination till we get some practical experience,” the student said.

They have stated that they need a minimum of one month regular classes before the university conducts the examination.

The students have petitioned to the university, but state that they have received no response.