Pharmacists to protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday

Condemning the draft amendment to Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act Rules by the Health Ministry, the Karnataka State Government Pharmacists Association (KSGPA) would join a national-level protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 29 to demand that the government refrain from such a move.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, B.S. Desai, KSGPA president, said that governments had not adhered to several regulations, including Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945, Pharmacy Act 1948 and Pharmacy Practice Regulations 2015. The amendment of the drugs rules denies the services of pharmacists in the health sector.

According to a gazette notification issued on October 16, the Union government is trying to bring in an amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945, Pharmacy Act 1948 and Pharmacy Practice Regulations 2015, which is a violation of pharmacy and other drugs laws.

Alleging that the proposal for amendment to Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act Rules denounces Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act, Mr. Desai said that the Pharmacy Practice Act 2015 states that a registered pharmacist is empowered to review patient record and each prescription presented for supply for the purpose of promoting therapeutic appropriateness, incorrect drug dosages, therapeutic duplication, correlation of availability of drugs to avoid artificial shortage of drugs and clinical misuse.

Around 10,000 pharmacists from various organisations would participate in Friday’s protest.