‘Pharmacists not getting due recognition’

Mysuru

24 September 2021 20:12 IST

Assistant Drugs Controller, Drugs Control Department, Mysuru, S. Nagaraj, on Friday regretted that pharmacists were not getting due recognition even though their contribution to healthcare in the society has been noteworthy.

Participating in a World Pharmacist Day programme organised by HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology here, Mr. Nagaraj said pharmacists had played a very important role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many pharmacists worked round the clock, risking their lives for the welfare of the patients, he said before adding that five pharmacists had even lost their lives owing to COVID-19 in Mysuru.

A statement issued by the hospital said Mysuru had more than 1,200 pharmacists. Many of them also play a key role in eradication of tuberculosis. “Whenever patients go to purchase drugs for tuberculosis, their details are collected and passed onto the district tuberculosis officer, who in turn sends staff to the house of the patient and provide free treatment”, he said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

H.V. Raghunandan, Head-Technical Consultations, Pharmaceuticals and Bio Pharmaceuticals, HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, who spoke on the occasion, said pharmacists work with registered medical practitioners for healthcare delivery system. He also spoke on the research for affordable innovations in the development of novel anti-cancer drugs.

General Secretary of Suvarna Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association S. Manjunath, HCG Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology’s Medical Superintendent M.S. Vishveshwara, Senior Radiation Oncologist Y.S. Madhavi, and doctors Srinivas and Vijay were also present on the occasion along with other pharmacists and nurses of the hospital.