PHANA panel submits report on third wave preparation in Karnataka

Recommending a multi-pronged preparation strategy for a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the State, the COVID-19 expert group of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka submitted its report to the government on Monday.

The 34-page report suggested that vaccination advocacy, research-linked data documentation, and effective training of healthcare workers were the need of the hour.

Emphasising the role of vaccines, the PHANA committee pointed out that private hospitals must follow the hub and spoke model to conduct vaccination drives across cities and towns. This model was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective. While specific hospitals were appointed as vaccination centres, nearby hospitals would undertake advocacy. All hospitals would address vaccine hesitancy with the same voice, the report stated.

The committee has recommended aggressive implementation of home isolation and surveillance protocols. Every patient at home should be adopted by a COVID Care Centre or hospital care centre and be monitored by telemedicine, the report said.

While guidance for clinicians on the therapeutic management of non-hospitalised adult patients should be given, junior doctors and nurse practitioners should be trained for home tele-monitoring.