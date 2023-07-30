HamberMenu
PGNEET-2023: Editing of the application allowed from today

July 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that it will enable editing of applications from 11.00 a.m. July 31, to midnight of August 1, for candidates who have registered, applied, and paid the fees for PGNEET-2023 seeking admission to PG Medical and Dental courses.

S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA, stated in a press release on Sunday that such candidates can edit and modify the application details entered by them online according to their eligibility. Those who have declared but have not paid the fees for PGNEET-2023 can make the payment and edit the application if interested, the press release said.

Kannada exam on August 1

KEA will conduct the Kannada language examination on August 1 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada candidates who applied for UGNEET-2023 on July 26 and July 28. Those who could not take the exam on July 25 due to excessive rains can also attend. Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket from the KEA website, KEA said in a statement.

