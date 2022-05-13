PG students in two State-run medical varsities get same question paper

Same question papers were given to students of RGUHS and Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences

Same question papers were given to students of RGUHS and Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences

​Bengaluru

In a curious case, students who appeared for the Postgraduate Anaesthesiology (Paper-1) examination conducted by two different State-run medical universities - Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, and Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, - ended up answering the same question paper.

RGUHS had conducted the Anaesthesiology (Paper-1) examination on May 7, while Dr. N.T.R. University’s paper was on May 12. There were no differences between the two papers. Both the universities had set 10 essay-type questions for a maximum of 100 marks in the three-hour paper.

Among the questions asked were: Discuss the neuromuscular transmission with the help of a diagram; write a note on physiological changes during hypothermia; discuss the preanaesthetic assessment clinic and its usefulness; discuss the application of gas laws in anaesthesia; Laryngeal Mask Airway devices, types and their uses; Hoffmann elimination; compare the pharmacological effects of morphine fentanyl; Hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction; caudal epidural space; and write a note on Horace wells.

However, both universities have claimed that it happened accidentally. “There is no examination fraud or unlawful gain for any student,” the authorities maintained. ‘

When contacted, Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences Registrar K. Shankar said, “The paper setter is common for both universities and they have given same question paper. It is accidental and there is no issue. We issued the students one set of paper from the set of six they had given us. There is no benefit or gain to the students.’‘

“We will take a necessary precaution for the next examination and this will not be repeated. Also, we will inform the paper setters to not to give the same question papers to all universities,’‘ he added.

On the other hand, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh, said, “The question paper setter has made a mistake. We choose a question paper setter across the nation randomly. Those people accidentally have given the same question paper for both universities. It is accidental, and there is no problem for the students.’‘