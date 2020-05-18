PG stipend hiked

After nearly five years, the Department of Medical Education has bowed down to the grievances of PG students and approved a hike in stipend.

According to the department, interns will get ₹30,000 against the ₹20,000 they were receiving. This is after students of BMCRI demanded that they be paid well as they were frontline workers playing a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. An order from the department stated that first, second and third year PG medical students will get revised stipend of ₹45,000, ₹50,000, and ₹ 55,000 respectively. Super-specialty doctors with experience of one year will be paid ₹ 60,000, while those with two and three years of experience will be paid ₹65,000 and ₹70,000 respectively.