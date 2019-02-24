PG medical fees in government colleges likely to quintuple

Students who are pinning their hopes on bagging a PG medical seat in government colleges will have to dig deep in to their pockets as the State government is planning a fivefold increase in fees for the 2019-20 academic year. Sources in the Medical Education Department confirmed this development and said that the final percentage of hike in government colleges will be decided in the coming week.

Currently, the tuition fees in government medical colleges per annum ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 based on the type of seat. In addition to this, students also have to pay university and hostel fees.

According to sources, the PG medical degree (clinical) fees is likely to pegged at ₹1 lakh, an increase from the existing ₹20,000. Similarly, the paraclinical PG medical degree fee is likely to be fixed at ₹50,000 from the previous ₹10,000. The PG medical degree fee for pre-clinical is likely to be fixed at ₹25,000, up from ₹5,000 in the 2018-2019 academic year.

P.G. Girish, director, Medical Education Department, said the State government had discussed the hike and said that details would be announced next week. “The State government will also increase the stipend for students. For several years, we have not hiked the PG government medical fees. It is necessary to improve infrastructure in colleges. Last year, we had hiked the MBBS and BDS fees and the hike in PG medical and dental fees this year was inevitable,” he said.

Hike in dental colleges undecided

However, the department is undecided on the quantum of hike in degree and diploma fees in government dental colleges. “While the dental fees will also be hiked, we have not yet arrived at a consensus on the percentage of the hike,” a source added.

Several student organisations have decided to begin a movement to urge the government to withdraw its proposal to hike the PG medical and dental fees.

They have also urged the government to rethink its decision to implement the 15% NRI quota in government medical and dental colleges.