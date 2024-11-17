 />
PG Medical courses in Karnataka: Counselling from November 18; 500 additional seats  

Earlier this year, the State Government had also approved a 10% fee hike for undergraduate medical seats

Published - November 17, 2024 01:50 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only. File

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The counselling process for admission to Post Graduate (PG) Medical courses will begin in Karnataka from Monday (November 18, 2024) and this year, 500 additional seats have been added. 

Further, the Medical Education Department has increased the fee for the PG medical seats in private colleges by 10%. Earlier this year, the State Government had also approved a 10% fee hike for undergraduate medical seats. 

Karnataka insists on 25% government quota seats in deemed-to-be medical universities

According to this, the fee for government quota seats in private medical colleges will be increased from ₹6,98,280 to ₹7,68,108 in 2024-25. Similarly, the fee for private quota seats will increase from ₹12,48,176 to ₹13,72,997.

With 500 seats added, a total of 6,310 seats will be available in the State this year, including 2,428 All India Quota seats, 1,822 State quota, 1,266 private quota and 794 other quota seats.

Karnataka High Court gives temporary relief to 335 doctors from participating in counselling for compulsory govt. service

“On the request of many medical colleges of the State, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an order to increase the number of postgraduate seats. So, around 500 additional seats are available for the State this year. In addition, a consensual agreement has been made with private medical colleges to increase the fee for postgraduate medical seats in private colleges by 10% in the context of the increase in the fee for undergraduate medical seats”, said Dr. B. L. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education. 

