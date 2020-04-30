PG dental and medical fees hiked

The State government has hiked the postgraduate medical and dental fees for the 2020-2021 academic year at a time when colleges and schools have been instructed not to increase tuition fees.

According to an order issued by the Medical Education Department, PG medical and dental fees for institutional quota has been hiked by 30% in private medical and dental colleges. The fee increase in both medical and dental streams will be 20% for government quota seats in private colleges.

The fee hike for government quota seats in deemed universities is 20%. There is however no change in the fees in government medical colleges.

Sources in the department said that the hike was inevitable as both dental and medical college managements had claimed that they would not be able to meet the infrastructure requirements and pay salaries to their staff if there were not allowed to increase the fees.